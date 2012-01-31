At the 2012 SAG Awards, celebs were lashing out -- not at the photographers or their publicists, but in their volumizing and lengthening mascara formulas. Just so you can copy their lust-worthy lashes, Us Weekly tapped their makeup artists to find out which star-approved wands made the cut.

Natalie Portman wore Diorshow New Look Mascara in Black ($28.50, sephora.com).

Kyra Sedgwick and Sofia Vergara both wore CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Blasting Mascara in Very Black ($6.98, walmart.com).

Katrina Bowden wore Lancome Hypnose Doll Lashes Mascara in So Black ($26, lancome-usa.com).

Christine Baranski wore LORAC 3D Lashes Mascara ($22, loraccosmetics.com).

Maya Rudolph wore Hourglass Cosmetics Film Noir Mascara ($28, sephora.com) plus an extra coat of their Film Noir Lash Lacquer ($28, sephora.com).

Berenice Bejo wore DiorShow Mascara in Black ($25, sephora.com).

Dianna Agron wore Diorshow Blackout Mascara ($24.50, sephora.com).

Emma Stone wore Chanel Inimitable Intense Mascara ($30, chanel.com).

Julianna Margulies wore L'Oreal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara ($8.99, ulta.com).

