Most of the gowns at the 2012 SAG Awards in Los Angeles Sunday may have been floor-length, beaded and high-fashion, but the hottest hair look was anything but formal.

Skipping the intricate updos and bombshell waves, Sofia Vergara, Ellie Kemper Shailene Woodley, Jayma Mays and Diane Lane all opted for a classic ponytail.

The Modern Family stunner (in Marchesa) wore her bangs in a face-framing center part and pumped up the volume at the crown with a mini bouffant.

The Office's resident redhead (in Lorena Sarbu) styled her extra-long hair in a deep side part and kept it simple with a sleek finish.

The Descendants actress (in L'Wren Scott) also chose a side part paired with a low, loose pony.

