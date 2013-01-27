Even before the festivities and speeches kicked off at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 27, Hollywood’s best and brightest brought their A-game to the red carpet -- and carried on their wit throughout the evening.

Below, a few of Tinseltown's nominees, presenters and winners share their thoughts about getting ready, being nominated and all the hullabaloo that comes standard with Hollywood’s busiest season of the year: Awards season.

"My father told me if I did anything artistic, I would look like a hooker. I told him, 'With these huge boobs that I inherited from your mother, I already look like a hooker.'"-- Sophia Vergara, on career advice from her father

"Just tape the Big Bang Theory for once, for crying out loud."-- Tina Fey, who took home the award for best supporting comedy, on going up against the CBS hit

"I'm so sorry to hear about J.J.'s suffering."-- Victor Garbas, joking to the Associated Press about his former Alias director’s new gig helming Star Wars Episode 7

"Nothing, I'm already three sheets to the wind with my toast, half a glass down already."-- Peter Facinelli to E! host Giuliana Rancic on getting tipsy after his red carpet toast

"It's kind of the same thing, the same routine. I find it ironic that girls have to spend four hours getting ready, but I'm playing James Bond video games until right before."-- Rico Rodriguez, 14, to the AP about having the awards show prep routine down pat

"I hate my hands, by the way, they're like a little fluffy because I'm pregnant."-- Busy Philipps, while showing off her manicure to Rancic

"I'm so tickled. I'm excited and I'm the only one who knows I'm going to win tonight! But they tell me that you'll never work again if you get this award. I'll have to remind them again that I'm still here!"-- Dick Van Dyke to the AP, on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award

"He's getting fat. It's very exciting. All that time on the boob is starting to result in growth. He's getting rolls."-- Claire Danes, on baby Cyrus growing up in the last month

"Thanks, mom, for being an actor, thanks, dad, for being married to an actor and raising an actor. It was a very dramatic household."-- Anne Hathaway, upon her win for Female Actor in a Supporting Role

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: SAG Awards 2013: Stars' Most Memorable Quotes From the Red Carpet and Show