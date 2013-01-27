SAGS-sational! Jessica Chastain may have lost to Jennifer Lawrence for the 2013 Screen Actor's Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, but she certainly was a winner on the red carpet! The Zero Dark Thirty actress looked ravishing in a red Alexander McQueen gown, which she accessorized with Harry Winston's splash diamond necklace set in platinum.

Another standout woman on the carpet outside The Shrine Auditorium in L.A. was Django Unchained star Kerry Washington, who wore a strapless white Rodarte dress and Fred Leighton jewels.

Amanda Seyfried similarly made her mark in a sexy strapless dress. The Les Miserables actress donned a navy Zac Posen dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals.

Cougar Town actress Busy Philipps, who is pregnant with her second child, showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting Gabriela Cadena gown. She accessorized the long-sleeve dress with Irene Neuwirth earrings, a Judith Lieber clutch and Brian Atwood heels.

Other women who stood out at the SAG Awards include new mom (and SAG winner) Claire Danes (in a one-shoulder Givenchy), Naomi Watts (in Marchesa), Best Actress winner Jennifer Lawrence (in Dior Haute Couture), Nicole Kidman (in Vivienne Westwood), Jennifer Garner (in Oscar de la Renta) and Best Supporting Actress victor Anne Hathaway (in Giambattista Valli Couture). To see more than 50 looks, click here.

