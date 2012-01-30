In recent years, Marchesa has become the go-to label during awards season, with every star from Halle Berry to Lea Michele stepping out in its head-turning gowns.

And Sunday's 2012 SAG Awards in Los Angeles were no different: Sofia Vergara, Viola Davis and Stacy Keibler were all lucky enough to score custom-made gowns designed by the label's duo, Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (who were inducted into Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers in 2011).

Vergara put her assets on display while donning a strapless raspberry silk satin crepe sculpted fishtail gown.

Davis also went for a strapless number, sporting a grecian silk chiffon gown with antique gold embroidered detail.

Keibler chose a black French hand-corded lace fishtail gown.

