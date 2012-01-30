SAG Awards Style: Stars Who Stunned in Marchesa Gowns
In recent years, Marchesa has become the go-to label during awards season, with every star from Halle Berry to Lea Michele stepping out in its head-turning gowns.
PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the 2012 SAG Awards
And Sunday's 2012 SAG Awards in Los Angeles were no different: Sofia Vergara, Viola Davis and Stacy Keibler were all lucky enough to score custom-made gowns designed by the label's duo, Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (who were inducted into Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers in 2011).
PHOTOS: The best and worst-dressed stars at the 2012 SAG Awards
Vergara put her assets on display while donning a strapless raspberry silk satin crepe sculpted fishtail gown.
PHOTOS: Sofia Vergara's stunning red carpet style
Davis also went for a strapless number, sporting a grecian silk chiffon gown with antique gold embroidered detail.
Keibler chose a black French hand-corded lace fishtail gown.
Tell Us: If you had thousands to spend, which star's gown would you choose to buy?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly