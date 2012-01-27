BURBANK, Calif. (AP) -- The television academy's Emmy has her wings. The motion picture academy's Oscar has his sword. But the Screen Actors Guild's statuette, known as "The Actor," may have the hottest bod of the Hollywood award season.

"The Office" actor and SAG award-winner Creed Bratton said the statuette's physique is nothing short of inspiring, especially what he calls its "buns of bronze."

"If you know this god-given tush," the 68-year-old Bratton joked, holding a statuette in one hand, and moving his other hand to his own behind. "That's very, very similar to this."

Bratton, who is nominated again this year at Sunday's SAG Awards, joined first-time nominee Betsy Brandt ("Breaking Bad") and SAG Awards committee member Daryl Anderson at a recent press event held at the Burbank, Calif., foundry where the statuettes are produced.

The Actor's posterior took the spotlight the night of the 2002 telecast, when actress Helen Mirren famously appeared to give it a kiss after winning two awards for her work in "Gosford Park."

Anderson said there was no model for The Actor when it was designed 18 years ago — just artists' sketches.

"Everybody who was there remembers themselves being the one who went, `Look at that!'" he recalled.

The design of The Actor prompted discussion of its other attributes as well among those who made the selection, Anderson said.

"Well, there was a man on the (SAG) board who said, `They say size doesn't matter,' Anderson recalled. "And there was a woman from another (SAG) branch who interrupted to say, `They lie!'"

So, why no "The Actress" statuette?

Anderson stumbled for a bit, as he grasped for a solid reply, revealing that female versions of the statuette were considered. Then he confessed, "Finally, just . . . we ran out of time."