Sage Stallone was in the prime of his life before his shocking death at age 36 last week, his attorney George Braunstein told NBC Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sylvester Stallone's filmmaker son with first wife Sasha Czak "was in good health, great spirits," Braunstein added. "He was thinking of getting married, working on a lot of filmmakers." (The identity of Sage's girlfriend has not been revealed.)

While an unspecified number of prescription pill bottles were found in Sage's home, Braunstein has denied reports that Sage died from a drug overdose and that he was "trying to take his life."

Alas, the mystery of Sage's death won't be solved for over a month. An autopsy on his body was completed on Sunday, with toxicology test results to be released in about six weeks, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Department of Coroner told NBC Los Angeles.

Officials noted that no signs of foul play or trauma were found when Sage was discovered in his Hollywood Hills home Friday; he did not leave a suicide note.

The oldest of Sylvester Stallone's children, Sage appeared in the films Rocky V, Daylight and Chaos, and direct the 2006 short film Vic.

"Sylvester Stallone is devastated and grief-stricken over the sudden loss of his son Sage Stallone," his rep told Us on Friday. "His compassion and thoughts are with Sage's mother, Sasha. Sage was a very talented and wonderful young man. His loss will be felt forever."

