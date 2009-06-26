NEW YORK (AP) -- Michael Jackson's death has led to skyrocketing sales of his music and videos online.

After the pop icon's death was announced Thursday, Amazon.com sold out within minutes all CDs by Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5. That comes Friday from vice president of music and video Bill Carr.

Carr says 60 percent of Amazon's CD orders Thursday were for Michael Jackson music, something he called "stunning."

And Barnes and Noble said that its Web site and brick-and mortar stores are currently sold out of most Jackson CDs, DVDs and books.

Both companies say they are working to get the products back in stock.