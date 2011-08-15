Salma Hayek is not interested in slumming it.

The actress, 44, wed French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault (his family is worth $11.5 billion) in February 2009, and the duo share daughter Valentina, who turns 4 next month.

And the Puss in Boots star doesn't apologize for the super-luxe, globe-trotting life she gets to lead. "I never understood the point of being privileged if you don't get to have the privileges," Hayek says in the September issue of Allure.

Explains the Mexican-born beauty: "Like, people who won't take their kids to an expensive restaurant, or won't travel with them, or make them pay for everything at a really young age. I think it's important that kids have responsibilities and understand the value of things, but I think it's great I get to travel the world with my daughter." According to the New York Post, Pinault spends $50,000 per month, via trust, on his little girl, on top of lavish vacations and gifts.

(Another kid living the high life thanks to Pinault, the 49-year-old CEO of Pinault-Printemps-Redoute? Augustin James, his 4-year-old son with supermodel Linda Evangelista, conceived during a break in his relationship with Hayek. A judge recently sided with supermodel Evangelista when she asked for $46,000 a month in child support.)

Still, while Hayek loves yachts, private jets, expensive clothes and more, there're one indulgence she hasn't shelled out for: Plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures.

"I've never had anything done on my face," Hayek insists. "I've never had dermabrasion or peels or injections of any kind, nothing."

Her famous cleavage is also 100 percent natural -- and she loves it!

"My boobs, they're not bad, by the way. I'm not complaining about them."

