Salma Hayek has always been thought to have nice breasts, but can they really save the world?

During a segment on last week's "Nightline" about Salma Hayek's humanitarian trip to the Sierra Leone, the actress was filmed personally breast-feeding a malnourished African child. You can see the video here. Hayek, herself a new mother, is shown breast-feeding the child to make a statement on behalf of the charity she's working for "Mothers Working Together".

Many stars are known for their philanthropic efforts, but donating some cash from your last blockbuster paycheck to a hot new Hollywood charity is a lot different from actually putting one of the most private parts of your own body into the mouth of a starving child.

While we can't help ourselves from finding Salma's methods a bit odd, we certainly applaud her generosity of spirit. And breast milk.