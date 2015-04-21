Salma Hayek eats a cricket in a new Instagram video she posted. And it’s pretty intense. Hayek recently posted an extreme closeup of herself chowing down the cricket. Watch the video here, if you can handle it.

The actress wrote alongside the video on Instagram, “Cricket eating #oaxaca#samihayek@hayekstudio,” as she popped the giant insect into her mouth and loudly crunched down on it. Grasshoppers are actually a popular delicacy in Oaxaca, Mexico, where they are called “Chapulines” and are typically seasoned with garlic, lime juice and salt.

Hayek, who’s from Mexico, previously revealed her love of bugs on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” “Look, I’m salivating,” Hayek told Letterman as he mentioned grasshoppers during an appearance, adding, “They’re delicious.”

The actress proudly noted she eats a variety of insects. “These little ants fried are amazing with a little guacamole,” she said. “And the worms … there are many different recipes for those. The little grasshoppers have a smoky flavor to them. It’s the way they cook them, and it’s really good.”