Scary! Salma Hayek is taking legal action and on Friday she got a restraining order against two women who she fears could kidnap her daughter.

The actress claims the women have been impersonating her around town and she feels that not only are they are mentally disturbed, but they have threatened to hold her 7-year-old daughter for ransom.

According to TMZ, Salma said the women are pretending to be her to get close to her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. The website says that in one instance, one of the women pretended to be her and made "a veiled threat regarding kidnapping and ransoming."

Salma claims she got an email that read, "I know where her daughter will be. How much is her life worth?"

For now, the women have been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Salma, her husband and their daughter, but the actress has a court date set for next month were she will try to make the restraining order permanent.