Salma Hayek doesn't need a knight in shining armor. She's already a knight herself!

The 45-year-old actress was announced as a Knight of the Legion of Honor on Sunday, WWD reports. Her father-in-law, Francois Pinault, was made a Grand Office of the Legion of Honor, the country's highest civilian decoration, on the same day.

PHOTOS: Valentina and more of 2011's cutest tots

The Puss in Boots star, who wed Francois-Henri Pinault in 2008, loves raising 4-year-old Valentina without having to worry too much about expenses.

VIDEO: Look back at 2011's biggest stories

"I work hard, I make my own living and I love it. I like having financial independence," Hayek recently told Redbook. "I don't ever want to have to depend on anyone completely."

PHOTOS: What are these stars' New Year's resolutions?

But being the wife of Pinault, the billionaire CEO of Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, certainly has its perks, she admits: "When I have troubles sometimes, its nice to have someone there to help."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly