Salma Hayek is saying "I Do" for the second time this weekend, Usmagazine.com has confirmed.

The "30 Rock" actress, 42, will wed Francois-Henri Pinault, 46 -- whom she quietly married last Valentine's Day -- in Italy.

"They are being very hush hush about it," a source tells Us of the couple, who are parents to daughter Valentina, 19 months.

Another source tells Us, Hayek and Pinault, the chief executive of PPR -- which owns Louis Vuitton -- are flying their pals to Venice to celebrate for the entire weekend. Ashley Judd arrived today.

The couple met in Venice in 2006.

They first became engaged in March 2007, but split on July 18, 2008 -- before secretly tying the knot at City Hall in Paris' Sixth Arrondissement earlier this year.

Hayek returned to work a few days after.

"She flew right from her wedding to come shoot with us again," Alec Baldwin -- who plays Hayek's TV beau on "30 Rock" -- told Us.

