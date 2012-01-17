When Salma Hayek hit the red carpet at the 2012 Golden Globes on Sunday it was hard to pay attention to anything other than her dazzling black-and-gold Gucci Couture gown.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards

But the Puss in Boots star’s incredible figure wasn’t the only asset on display Sunday night. The 45-year-old mom rocked one of her hottest hairstyles to date: full, shiny and oh-so-glamorous waves.

"I was inspired by the dramatic design and shimmering black in her gown, and wanted to create a look that was reminiscent of Hollywood's film noir period, but very modern," Hayek's hairstylist and Moroccanoil Global Brand Ambassador Robert Vetica tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: More gorgeous Golden Globes beauty moments

After adding a bit of length with extensions, Vetica blow dried the hair with a round brush then wrapped two-inch sections around a small curling iron, making sure to twist them away from the face.

PHOTOS: Stars' red carpet beauty prep

"I kept the curls tight knowing the length would help it drop into a loose wave," he adds. To finish, Vetica brushed through the spirals, teased the roots, and misted with hairspray.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly