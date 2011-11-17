NEW YORK (AP) -- The Salzburg Festival has commissioned new operas from composers Gyorgy Kurtag, Marc-Andre Dalbavie, Thomas Ades and Jorg Widmann that will premiere one per summer from 2013-16.

The ambitious program of contemporary music was announced this week by new artistic director Alexander Pereira, who will oversee the Austrian festival for the first time next summer.

Kurtag is composing an opera based on Samuel Beckett's "Endgame" that will open in 2013. Dalbavie follows in 2014 with an opera based on Richard Power's "The Time of our Singing," a 2003 novel about a biracial American couple who meet at a Marian Anderson concert in 1939.

Subject matter for the latter two works has not been finalized.