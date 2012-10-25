In Sam Lutfi's civil suit against Britney Spears' parents, the hits -- both metaphorical and literal -- just keep on comin'.

The Associated Press reports (via the Los Angeles Times) that during Lutfi's questioning on Wednesday, Oct. 24, Britney's onetime manager discussed how the star's father, Jamie, punched him in the stomach and threatened his life just before Britney's 2008 hospitalization.

These new allegations come a few days after Lutfi, who is suing the Spears family for libel and breach of contract, detailed Britney's supposed past battle with drug addiction during his testimony Tuesday.

"She had wanted to get clean, but she was struggling with it," Lutfi, 38, revealed as he was questioned on the stand. The "Toxic" singer's former employee also explained that he took pretty serious measures in order to help her get clean: Bringing drug-sniffing dogs to her home, and flushing a bag of white powder down the toilet.

Lutfi also shared the real reason behind Britney's infamous head-shaving incident.

"Britney was involved in a wicked child custody battle [with ex Kevin Federline]," he explained. "She told me someone had told her that they can scientifically test her hair for a history of drug use, so she shaved it off."

At stake in the explosive Lutfi-Spears court battle? Lutfi seeks 15 percent of Britney's earnings during the period he worked for the X Factor star (meanwhile, the star's attorneys argue that he never worked for her in an official capacity, and thus isn't entitled to the payday he seeks.)

Lutfi also claims the former Disney star's mom Lynne defamed him in her memoir Through the Storm, in which she accused him of keeping Britney drugged and away from her family.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sam Lutfi Claims Britney Spears' Father Jamie Punched, Threatened to Kill Him