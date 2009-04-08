Sam Ronson says she doesn't plan on getting a restraining order against ex Lindsay Lohan.

"No truth to that," Ronson tells E! cameras outside the Hollywood Hills home she used to share with Lohan. (She had the locks changed on Saturday.)

On Monday, Ronson's sister and mom asked police about obtaining the stay away order, Beverly Hills Sgt. Nutall confirms to the newest issue of Us Weekly.

Ronson broke it off from her girlfriend of nearly two years last Friday, and hired five security guards to keep Lohan out of a party for her sister Charlotte at the Chateau Marmont hotel

"It's absolute hell," Lohan tells Us Weekly in an explosive new interview given over several lengthy phone calls and emails where she was agitated, crying and baffled by the turn of events.

