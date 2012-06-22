Sam Taylor-Wood, Aaron Johnson Get Married
LONDON (AP) — Publicists say artist Sam Taylor-Wood and actor Aaron Johnson have tied the knot.
A statement Friday from Public Eye Communications said the couple, who have two young children, married on Thursday -- the summer solstice -- in Somerset, southwest England.
The statement said 45-year-old Taylor-Wood wore a dress by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. The 22-year-old Johnson wore a suit by Tom Ford.
Johnson played the young John Lennon in Taylor-Wood's 2009 film "Nowhere Boy" and went on to star in "Kick-Ass" and the upcoming "Anna Karenina." He next stars in Oliver Stone's "Savages."
The statement said the couple would both use the surname Taylor-Johnson.