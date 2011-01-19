Breaking baby news! ET's Samantha Harris is jumping for joy with the birth of her second child.

"It's a girl!" she says excitedly. "[My daughter] Jossie has a little sister now."

Born January 19, 2011 at 11:04 p.m., little Hillary Madison Hess weighed in at just 7 lbs. 11 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.

Both mom and dad are said to be doing well, with her hubby Michael Hess commenting, "It didn't hurt ME a bit!"

