CRLAN96812173354 Lindsay Lohan, Samantha Ronson CRLAN96812173354 Lindsay Lohan, Samantha Ronson
Retna Ltd.
Retna Ltd.

Samantha Ronson had the locks changed on the Hollywood Hills home she shares with Lindsay Lohan after their Friday split.

A locksmith was spotted at the Ronson's mansion -- where Lohan has lived for the past six months -- on Saturday afternoon.

See what a body language expert has to say about Sam and Lindsay's relationship.

A source told Usmagazine.com Friday they broke up for good.

"This time, Sam means it," the source said.

The couple -- who first debuted their relationship in May 2008 at the Cannes Film Festival -- got into a fight Friday night at a party Samantha threw for her fashion-designer sister Charlotte Ronson at West Hollywood's Bar Marmont.

Look back at Lindsay's former loves.

"[Sam] told security to look out for Lindsay and block her from getting in," a source told Us. "Lindsay, of course...booked a room at [the hotel] Chateau and fully intended to crash the party and make a scene."

After Lohan was kept out of the party by bouncers, she wrote to Ronson on Twitter: "So-you win, you broke my heart. now go away. i loved you"

But when asked by Us over e-mail about the fight and the breakup, Lohan said: "Oy vey. lol. Not true. hahahaha."

See what Lindsay and other stars look like in a bikini.