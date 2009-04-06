Samantha Ronson had the locks changed on the Hollywood Hills home she shares with Lindsay Lohan after their Friday split.

A locksmith was spotted at the Ronson's mansion -- where Lohan has lived for the past six months -- on Saturday afternoon.

A source told Usmagazine.com Friday they broke up for good.

"This time, Sam means it," the source said.

The couple -- who first debuted their relationship in May 2008 at the Cannes Film Festival -- got into a fight Friday night at a party Samantha threw for her fashion-designer sister Charlotte Ronson at West Hollywood's Bar Marmont.

"[Sam] told security to look out for Lindsay and block her from getting in," a source told Us. "Lindsay, of course...booked a room at [the hotel] Chateau and fully intended to crash the party and make a scene."

After Lohan was kept out of the party by bouncers, she wrote to Ronson on Twitter: "So-you win, you broke my heart. now go away. i loved you"

But when asked by Us over e-mail about the fight and the breakup, Lohan said: "Oy vey. lol. Not true. hahahaha."

