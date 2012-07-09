They've run in the same social circle for nearly a decade, but Samantha Ronson isn't a fan of Paris Hilton -- especially now that the hotel heiress is following in her footsteps and becoming a DJ.

"It's like, c'mon man. She's tried everything now. Just put some quality behind the sh-t that you do," Ronson tells TMZ of Hilton's new career. "Put some effort into it."

If Hilton, 31, wants to "be an actual DJ" and learn the tricks of the trade, Ronson, 34, will happily support her. "But if you're just like, 'Oh, I want to figure out how I can make more money this week,' it insults the people that work really hard at it."

"It's like me calling myself a doctor from reading WebMD twice," Ronson adds.

Though Hilton was booed while deejaying at the Pop Music Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 23, the former reality star and "Stars Are Blind" singer still had a blast. "Had the time of my life at the Pop Music Festival this weekend," she tweeted three days later. "Thank you for all your support!"

