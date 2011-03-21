What, exactly, is in that Cabo Wabo tequila that Sammy Hagar's been hawking?

In a recent interview with MTV (via GossipCop) about his new autobiography, "Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock," the former Van Halen frontman defended a segment in the book in which he details an alien abduction.

"I saw a ship and two creatures inside of this ship," Hagar writes. "And they were connected to me, tapped into my mind through some kind of mysterious wireless connection."

Giving him an opportunity to explain that he was, perhaps, speaking metaphorically (or kidding), MTVHive.com asked Sammy, 63, to elaborate.

"It was real," Hagar said. "[Aliens] were plugged into me. It was a download situation."

It was also allegedly decades ago, when the concept of downloading or uploading information was completely foreign.

"This was long before computers or any kind of wireless, "he clarified. "There weren't even wireless telephones. Looking back now, it was like, 'F---, they downloaded something into me!' Or they uploaded something from my brain, like an experiment."

As often seems to be the case with folks who tell alien abduction stories, Hagar's inter-galactic run-in was not his only extra-terrestrial experience.

"Another thing happened when I was about four that I didn't put into the book," he said. "One time I saw what I considered to be, well, at the time I thought it was a car with no wheels. We lived out in the country and I saw this thing floating across a field, creating this big dust storm. I threw rocks at it and s--- ... People say there's no other life in the universe. But you know how big the universe is? It's freakin' huge! If we're really the only ones out there, that's scarier to me than thinking there are aliens."

Luckily, Hagar's supposed abduction had a positive outcome, leading him to pen alien-inspired songs such as "Space Station #5" "Spaceage Sacrifice," and "Silver Lights."

"I don't want to sound like I'm crazy," he said. "My opinions about the UFO stuff, well, I could write a whole book just devoted to that."