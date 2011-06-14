NEW YORK (AP) -- Samuel L. Jackson is narrating the audio book for the profane hit nursery rhyme, "Go the (Bleep) to Sleep."

The star of such films as "Pulp Fiction" and "Snakes on a Plane" is known for his way with a four-letter word. "Go the (Bleep) to Sleep" is this summer's surprise hit by tired dad Adam Mansbach.

The hardcover book and audio version went on sale Tuesday. Pre-orders have kept the book high on the Amazon.com best-seller list for weeks. Film rights have already been sold.

The 62-year-old Jackson was a presenter at Sunday's Tony Awards. He's set to make his Broadway debut this fall as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in "The Mountaintop."

