SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- San Francisco is honoring legendary crooner Tony Bennett, whose famous song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," was recorded 50 years ago.

Mayor Ed Lee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Nancy Pelosi are among those expected to attend a ceremony for Bennett in the City Hall Rotunda at noon on Tuesday, Valentine's Day.

The event will include renditions of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" by the San Francisco Boys and Girls Choruses and the San Francisco Symphony among others.

The song will also be broadcast at noon over the public address system in Union Square and Hallidie Plaza.

The event will conclude with a sing along of the song.