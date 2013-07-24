Sandra Bullock had her biggest box office opening ever with The Heat, raking in $39 million in its debut weekend. The buddy-cop comedy costarring Melissa McCarthy has since made more than $130 million in the U.S. after its June 28 release, spawning talks of a sequel. Bullock squashed such suspicions in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, July 24.

"I know they say never say never, but right now, I can't imagine it," Bullock, 48, says of reprising her role opposite McCarthy, 42. "I don’t want to ruin what Melissa and I had."

Bullock adds, "If a miracle happens where [a script] shows up that really and truly outdid the first and provided an experience that was better than the first one, then I would look at it. But I'm not there."

Director Paul Feig had previously said that the film's screenwriter, Katie Dippold, is hard at work on a follow-up to The Heat.

Bullock is no stranger to sequels, having starred in 1997's Speed 2: Cruise Control and 2005's Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous. Both films failed to match the success of the originals, and Bullock is leery of making the same mistake a third time. "If you look back on my illustrious sequel work, nothing has proven successful," she says with a laugh. "A sequel is such a daunting thing, because you don't want to lose the magic and the charm of the first one."

Whether Bullock will change her mind remains to be seen, but as McCarthy revealed in the July 15 issue of Us Weekly, she had a blast working with -- and befriending -- the Oscar winning actress. "I thoroughly enjoyed saying awful things to Sandy," she said of playing a foul-mouthed cop. "We get a along so well, it felt OK!"

