Sandra Bullock gets charitable as she donates $1 million to the Red Cross to support the relief effort for the Japan disaster.

"The American Red Cross is extremely grateful for this generous support from Sandra Bullock and her family," the organization said in a statement. "This contribution is vitally important as the

Red Cross works to provide critical assistance and essential relief items in this time of urgent need for so many people in Japan."

This isn't the first time the Oscar winner has shown such generosity. Bullock also gave $1 million to Doctors Without Borders to aid in the Haiti relief effort after the devastating earthquake there in January 2010.

To get more info on how you can help, log on to www.redcross.org.

