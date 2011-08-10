Despite her high-profile divorce drama, Sandra Bullock has left her baggage behind and is happier than ever.

According to a new People magazine profile, the new mom is back to work on two dramas "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" and "Gravity," but still putting her son toddler Louis first. "Her No. 1 priority is her son. No. 2 is work," a source tells the mag.

Stephen Daldry, who is directing Bullock in "Extremely Loud," says of the actress, "She was very keen to get back to work. She threw herself in with her usual enthusiasm and energy, and she was very relaxed. She had little Louis with her, and it was a very familial environment on set."

And even though the last year has apparently been tumultuous for Bullock's philandering ex-husband, Jesse James (who got engaged to and then broke up with reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D) the Oscar winner seems to have moved on.

"She has so much to offer," a source tells People. "She has left the baggage of the last year behind, and she's not carrying it with her. She is ready for the next chapter of her life."

"She amazes me and everyone else with how she is able to keep her sunny -- and funny -- ways about her," a source says. "I'm sure she gets angry, but she doesn't stay in that place."