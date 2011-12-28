Sandra Bullock is all smiles now with her son Louis, but 2010 was a rough year for the star.

After splitting from then-hubby Jesse James (he cheated on her with tattoo model Michelle McGee), the 47-year-old actress went ahead and adopted her son, who turns 2 in January.

"I was perfectly content to be permanently broken," she told the Associated Press' Jake Coyle of her life after the split. "I honestly didn't think I was in a place where I wanted to work or wanted to step out of where I was... I wasn't prepared."

So what got the Academy Award winner back to the silver screen? A supporting role in Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. She plays the mother of a child (Thomas Horn) whose father (Tom Hanks) died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"What a great way to get back on the horse," she told the Associated Press. "It was hard, but it was what it's supposed to be."

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close opens in theaters Jan. 20, 2012.

