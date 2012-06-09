As Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves prep their Austin home for a major celebration, Sandra Bullock is parting with hers.

Curbed.com reports that the actress, 47, has put her home in the Texas city up for sale, listing the 1.75 acre property for $2.5 million.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath bungalow is located in the city's Southwest region, and boasts a wine cellar, in-ground pool, hot tub, as well as views of the Austin's downtown skyline.

Prior to purchasing the 5,663 square-foot property, the Oscar winner shared homes in California and Texas with her Lone Star State-based ex, Jesse James, whom she divorced in 2010.

Following their bitter split, Bullock and James listed their former California beachfront property for $4.5 million; the "Blind Side" actress relocated to Austin full-time with her son Louis.

