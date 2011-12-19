Sandra Bullock has a little ladies' man on her hands.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" Monday, the 47-year-old Academy Award winner said her nearly 2-year-old son Louis is "probably the best baby in the world, but I think every parent says that."

Calling him a "flirt," Bullock said Louis "appreciates the fairer sex."

"He doesn't flirt with me like that, and someone told me that's probably a good thing," she joked. "He's got a look where he just cuts the eyes at the ladies, and I'm like, 'I'm so sorry! I don't know what's happening.'"

Bullock admitted she's a bit overprotective ("Everything is a deathtrap!"), a quality she inherited from her late mother, Helga Meyer.

"My mother was very strict, but rightfully so. She just didn't want me in a car with any boys whatsoever until I was 18. Apparently she knew what went on there and I wanted to find out," Bullock shared. "I was allowed to go on a date twice, to a dance, but I had to call every 20 minutes. I do feel she knew something that I didn't."

The "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" star added that she's looking forward to spending her second Christmas with baby Louis.

"I don't think he understands the concept, but he does understand that everything at his height level is really bright with lots of lights," she laughed. "He doesn't get it yet but I think next year he'll get it and demand things."

