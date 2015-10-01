Sandra Bullock is on verge or adopting a baby girl, according to a new report.

RadarOnline.com is claiming that the actress is finalizing the adoption, and she's already brought the baby to her Los Angeles home. Additionally, the report says she's been slowly taking the newest member of her family out in public.

In 2010, Sandra shocked the world when she secretly adopted her son Louis without anyone finding out for months.

Radar quotes an insider who said that Sandra's new boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall, is already involved in caring for the girl, seeing that he recently moved into the actress' Beverly Hills, Calif., home.

"Sandra's made it quite clear to Bryan from the start that she's looking for a husband to raise kids with," the source said. "She had the paperwork ready to adopt another child but really wanted to do it with the right man, and Bryan's been checking every box so far."

The source continued, "Everyone knows how terrified she is of giving her heart away again, but Bryan's incredibly supportive, loving and a brilliant father figure" for Louis.

Sandra, according to the source, says Bryan is "perfect."