Sandra Bullock has passionate words for Matt Lauer on the "Today" show.

"There are a lot of things that fell through the cracks during the storm, and it was embarrassing," she said during the interview, which focused on her adoption and efforts in New Orleans. "[Katrina] opened up something that I don't think people know about, or maybe didn't want to see," she added.

The actress recently presided over the opening of a new student health clinic at Warren Easton school, which marked the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

"There are souls and spirits and young people who don't come from any money, but carry this extraordinary spirit to override that," she said. "Let this school be an example of how we don't need to leave anyone behind."

Sandra will continue to work with the Warren Easton school board with a hands-on approach.

"I've had some experiences where you give money, and there's no accounting for it," Sandra said. "If someone can't tell you where every dime went -- and every dime should go to the cause -- that pisses me off.

She also spoke about another new priority in her life, her adoptive son Louis. "No one understands the shift in priorities about having a child in your life ... until you have a child in your life," she said. "It naturally shifts."

She spoke about how she kept the adoption secret and revealed his spirited nature. "He likes to dance and celebrate," she said. "You know what? I got blessed. I got lucky. He's extraordinary."

