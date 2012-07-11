Sandra Bullock's new cop film has been the scene of two real-life crimes this week.

According to Yahoo!'s Movie Talk, a bus accident involving a collision with a truck from the movie injured 15 people on Monday. And on Tuesday, a fatal stabbing occurred near the Boston set in the Roxbury neighborhood.

PHOTOS: Sandra Bullock's new life

Bullock, 47, is currently filming The Heat -- a cop comedy about an FBI agent who teams up with a Boston police officer to take down a Russian mobster -- with Bridesmaids' actress Melissa McCarthy.

Boston police report one man was killed and two were injured after a fight broke out one block from where The Heat was filming. The triple stabbing occurred outside the Social Security office at Dudley Square and the victims were between the ages of 17 and 21.

PHOTOS: Sandra's life with son Louis

"The director took the bullhorn and called everyone together," said Cara Lisa Berg Powers, a witness on the scene told the Boston Herald. "He said three people were stabbed and one of them had died. People were stunned, and then the crowd broke up."

On Monday, a public bus hit a parked production truck and fifteen passengers sustained minor injuries. The Transit Police are now investigating the cause of the accident.

PHOTOS: Sandra's red carpet style

The Heat is directed by Bridesmaid's Paul Feig and is set to arrive in theaters next April.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sandra Bullock's Movie Set Near Scene of Fatal Stabbing, Bus Crash