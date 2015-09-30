Bachelorette pad no more! Sandra Bullock's relationship with Bryan Randall, her boyfriend of less than a year, is getting serious.

Us Weekly quotes a source saying that Sandy's easy-on-the-eyes photographer boyfriend "has moved into Sandra's house," but, "he still has his place."

Sandra and her 5-year-old son Louis, and now apparently Bryan, live in a seven-bedroom, 8,000 square-foot estate in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple has been together for less than a year, but made their semi-public debut at Jennifer Aniston's secret backyard wedding. They reportedly met after he was hired to snap photos for Louis' birthday party in January.

"Bryan and Sandra are total homebodies," the source told the magazine.

Rightfully so, much of Sandra's life is revolved around her son. "Sandra is a great mom. She's very attentive," a source previously said. Bryan, for that matter, is also great with kids, as a large part of his business is child photography.

"Bryan's a child whisperer," the source said. "I've never met a kid who didn't love him."

Bryan, a native of Oregon, has a college-aged daughter.