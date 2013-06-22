Not so fast. Although it was reported that Food Network star Sandra Lee was staying at the $671 a night suite at hotel Boscolo Exedra Roma in Rome, Italy, where actor James Gandolfini sadly died on Wednesday, June 19, her spokesperson tells Us Weekly exclusively that Lee has already moved rooms.

"Sandra Lee has moved out of the hotel room previously occupied by James Gandolfini," the spokesperson tells Us. "The European paparazzi has been overwhelming with non-stop phone calls to the room; reporters are pulling all sorts of trickery -- trying to bribe hotel staff to get into the suite. Sandra is disappointed in the hotel staff and drivers for leaking information about her family vacation and whereabouts as well as the hotel's non-disclosure that her room was the location of the sad event that took place around Mr. Gandolfini's final evening. There are few words to accurately describe the loss his family is feeling, but Ms. Lee conveys her deepest sympathy to his loved ones."

Lee, girlfriend of N.Y. governor Andrew Cuomo, is vacationing in Rome with her sister and nieces. (According to the governor's official calendar, he's in the NYC area this weekend.) The 46-year-old cook has had three shows with the Food Network, "Semi-Homemade Cooking," "Sandra's Money Saving Meals" and "Sandra's Restaurant Remakes," as well as a magazine that she launched in October 2012. Her upcoming novel, "The Recipe Box," will be released on July 2.

As Us Weekly reported on Friday, Gandolfini, 51, died on Wednesday, after suffering a heart attack while vacationing in Rome with his family. After being rushed from his hotel room to the hospital, the Sopranos actor was pronounced dead following 40 minutes of paramedics trying to revive him. A funeral is expected in NYC late next week.

