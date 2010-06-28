Sandra Bullock has finalized her divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Jesse James, Usmagazine.com has learned.

The documents are sealed.

Stating that their marriage "has become insupportable" after James, 41, cheated on her, Bullock, 45, filed for divorce Apr. 23 in Travis County Court in Austin, Texas, where she is a resident (and where James plans to move).

Around the same time of her filing, Bullock revealed that she and James had been in the process of adopting a baby from New Orleans, 3 1/2 month-old Louis, before splitting. She said she plans to raise the boy as a single parent.

Despite James' infidelities, a source recently told Us Weekly that the two are on speaking terms.

"Jesse would not relocate his family [Chandler, 15, Jesse Jr, 12, and Sunny, 6] to Austin without consulting with her," the insider told Us. "This has been in the works for a while. Austin is Sandra; it's not him."

Added the source, "He'd like to reconcile."

Since splitting with James, Bullock has been in hiding but recently stepped out for a few highly buzzed-about public appearances.

She wowed crowds at the Nashville flood benefit concert June 22 and a Spike TV awards show the same month.

On June 6, she accepted the Generation Award at the MTV Movie Awards, where she smooched Scarlett Johansson and urged the audience, "Can we please go back to normal? Because therapy is really expensive."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Sandra Bullock gets charitable

Sandra Bullock in photos

Sandra Bullock jokes about Tiger Woods

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Sandra Bullock's red carpet looks through the years

PHOTOS: Famous women who've been cheated on

PHOTOS: Sandra and Jesse, the way they were