Guitar legend Carlos Santana is a married man again after exchanging vows with Cindy Blackman in a star-studded Hawaiian ceremony.

Santana, 63, wed drummer Blackman on Dec. 19 in front of 180 guests, including comedian George Lopez and musician pals Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, who performed at the nuptials at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui.

The couple released doves "to release our purity and love into the cosmos."

Santana proposed to Blackman, 51, during a concert back in July and now the rocker is looking forward to settling into married life.

He tells People.com, "Cindy is a match with everything that I am, from fire of passion to vulnerability. Everything tastes better when you share it with your soul mate."

Santana's previous marriage to Deborah, his wife of 34 years, ended in 2007.

The music icon joins a host of newlyweds: Shania Twain and Valerie Bertinelli are also among the stars who exchanged vows over the holidays.

