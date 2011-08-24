Sara Gilbert and Allison Adler have decided to call it quits on their 10 year relationship, PEOPLE reports. The television producer and writer had been dating since 2001 and share two children together.

Gilbert, currently the co-host on the television show "The Talk," is best known for her role as Darlene Conner in "Roseanne." Adler has worked on shows "Family Guy," "No Ordinary Family" and soon will be joining the writing crew of "Glee."

Gilbert, 36, and Adler, 42, plan on sharing custody of their two young children, son Levi and daughter Sawyer.

A rep for Gilbert confirmed the breakup with PEOPLE and tells the magazine, "It's completely amicable."

