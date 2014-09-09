Congratulations Sara Gilbert!

"The Talk" host, 39, announced her pregnancy on the CBS show Tuesday, when she declined to do a dare consisting of lying down on a bed of nails, with another bed of nails on top of her, while a cinder block is placed on top of her stomach while being smashed by a sledgehammer.

"I really do believe in facing your fears and doing things that make you uncomfortable, but I actually can't do the dare because I'm pregnant," a clearly emotional Gilbert said, fighting back tears.

Immediately following her big news, her fellow hosts Aisha Tyler, Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen and Sheryl Underwood couldn't contain their excitement, jumping out of the their chairs and hugging her.

"The Talk" later confirmed the big news via their Twitter.

Gilbert married her longtime love, singer-songwriter Linda Perry in March.

In addition to Gilbert's mother being in the audience, Perry was actually at the taping while Gilbert announced the news.

"I'm at @TheTalk_CBS watching my wife @THEsaragilbert and she is sooooo beautiful so smart.

— linda perry (@RealLindaPerry) September 9, 2014"

