Sara Rue is a married woman!

The 32-year-old actress said "I do" to Kevin Price at the Bel Air Bay Club in Malibu, Calif. on Saturday, her rep confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly.

"I've never been happier," the "Rules of Engagement" star told Us. "I feel so lucky to have found someone as kind, funny and smart as Kevin."

A friend of the couple who was ordained online performed the ceremony. "It's more personal that way," Rue's wedding planner Rachel Hollis told Us.

"One of the first things Sara ever told me was that she was obsessed with butterflies and hummingbirds," Hollis said. "She loves specifically hummingbirds. She had this idea of a vintage inspired garden party and it evolved from there."

Rue, who lost 50 lbs. in the past year, got engaged to Price in August 2009 and had been planning her nuptials for the past seven months. Her beachside wedding was "elegant and really intimate." Hollis said: "They didn't invite 700 people. They wanted it to be their closest friends. I think the final guest count is 112."

"The reception is going to be really fun," Hollis said. "[Sara] has talked a ton about how they met playing beer pong, so they wanted that at the reception. Obviously that is not a traditional reception kind of thing to have!"

The couple made their beer pong table themselves. "It's a beautiful beer pong table with a net made out of flowers, not a college frat house one," Hollis said.

Wedding favors were custom painted ping pong paddles in bags with Rue and Price's initials. Inside each guest's bag were two ping pong balls with the wedding date on them. "Guests can actually use those to play beer pong later in the night," Hollis said.

"They really want it to be a party," she added. "They really want it to go as late as possible."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

The 25 More Unforgettable Pop Culture Weddings

Michael Bu7ble Celebrates Wedding No. 3

Extravagant Celebrity Weddings

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Over-the-top celebrity weddings

PHOTOS: Over-the-top celeb weddings

PHOTOS: Sara and other celebs who've slimmed down