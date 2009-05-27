Entertainment Tonight--

Getting out of her "Scrubs" and into high fashion for her new starring role on Lifetime Television's "Maneater" was just what Sarah Chalke needed to find the designer for her dress for her upcoming wedding.

Sarah has been engaged to entertainment lawyer and fellow Canadian Jamie Afifi since December 2006, when Jamie popped the question while the couple was on vacation in Hawaii, but the couple has yet to marry. That may be changing soon, as Sarah reveals to ET that when she tried on a Monique Lhuillier wedding gown for her role as Clarissa, she found the perfect dress.

"I loved the one I got to wear so much that I asked the costumer, 'What do you think if I get married in this one, and we find a different one for the movie?'" Sarah tells ET.

Those who have read the eponymous book by Gigi Levangie Grazer know that Clarissa begins planning her wedding to Aaron (Philip Winchester) before she even meets him -- and then she plots with her best friends to make it happen.

"Where the similarities between Clarissa and I end is that we're both planning a wedding, but I met my fiancé through friends on a ski trip, and she stalked hers and picked him out and planned a wedding before she even met him," Sarah explains. "I hadn't tried on wedding dresses yet, so it was actually really fun to do that for the part, and I got to try on a ton of these beautiful Monique Lhuillier wedding dresses."

"Maneater" is the second book by Grazer that Lifetime Television has turned into a mini-series. The first, "Starter Wife," went to series. So is Sarah up for that if lighting should strike twice?

"'Scrubs' did get renewed for season nine," she points out. "I don't know yet what [my involvement] will be, but regardless, I'm so glad that it got picked up."

As for a return to "How I Met Your Mother," she tells ET, "I actually don't know the answer to that. "It was just supposed to be for a few days, and then it just kind of evolved into more. The creators of "How I Met Your Mother, " Craig and Carter and then Bill, the creator of "Scrubs," were just really generous to let me go back and forth for a little, which was very fun, but I didn't sleep for about five weeks. I guess we'll have to see what ends up happening with "Maneater."

Part one of "Maneater" premieres on Saturday, May 30, followed by part two on Sunday, May 31, both at 9 p.m. on Lifetime Television.