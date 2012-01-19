Entertainment Tonight.

Grey's Anatomy star Sarah Drew is a new mom!

People.com reports that Drew gave birth to a 7 lb., 4 oz. healthy baby boy named Micah Emmanuel Lanfer at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles. The magazine reports that she didn't even know the gender of her baby until the delivery.

"I thought it would be a good idea to wait to find out because I am a control freak by nature," Drew explained of her and hubby Peter Lanfer's decision to be surprised at the birth.

"I'm about to walk into a chapter of my life where I have no control over anything anymore, and I figured I'd ease myself into it by not allowing myself to plan for the sex of the baby. It's good training for me!"

