NEW YORK (AP) — You might not be able to take the New Yorker out of Sarah Hyland, but the actress — and now swimsuit model — is happy to be parking herself at the beach.

Hyland, of ABC's "Modern Family," lives in Los Angeles, blocks from the ocean, and she stars in the OP ad campaign.

The 22-year-old, who has done film, TV, theater and commercial work since she was a toddler, moved West when she was 18. Before that, she recalls spending many hot summer days "laying out" in Central Park, with an occasional trip to the beach at Coney Island.

She doesn't know how to surf — and it's not high on her to-do list. It would take away from her time on the sand.

Hyland shared some other beach-bound thoughts in a recent interview with The Associated Press:

AP: What's your swimsuit style?

Hyland: I like fun things. I like the fruit prints OP has come out with — pineapple and watermelon! Something I like for my body type is a bikini with fringe. When you're small-busted, it adds more to it. I like the illusion. I've always liked to cover up the top and show my legs more.

AP: What goes in your beach bag?

Hyland: Definitely a cover-up, towel, sunblock and iPod, which is really my phone. It's really minimal. I'm an overpacker for everything else, but the beach is truly a break for me.

AP: What's playing on your iPod?

Hyland: My recent stuff is Jessie J, Ed Sheeran, Pink.

AP: Self-tan or suntan?

Hyland: I don't really use self-tanners. I do lay out in my backyard to get my base tan.

AP: Is your closet more New York or California?

Hyland: I've always loved California style. I like mixing and matching, which is how people dress here. Sometimes, I'm still a New Yorker, all in black, but I'll go VERY California-y ... laid-back and fun.

AP: What's your dream beach to visit?

Hyland: The beach vacation I'd like to take is Jamaica. I imagine it the ultimate laid-back place.