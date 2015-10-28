Talk about long-lasting love!

The married couple of 18 years couldn't have looked more in love at the opening night of the Broadway play "Sylvia" -- which Matthew Broderick stars in.

Playing the part of the supportive wife, Sarah Jessica Parker looked fabulous in a black-and-white polka dot dress, a black structured blazer with white wrist cuffs and glitzy silver stilettos.

However, we think her best accessory was her happy and contagious looking smile.

Perhaps her happiness is due to the doting husband on her arm.

Last year, Matthew shared the secret to their long marriage. "We really are friends beyond everything else and we talk a lot," he said. "She's really funny, she makes me laugh."

Keep laughing you two, it looks good on both of you!

