Sarah Jessica Parker has made some daring fashion choices during her career (remember the crazy headpiece she donned in 2008?), and her latest look proves that the star still loves to take risks on the red carpet.

The 46-year-old actress attended the premiere of her movie I Don't Know How She Does It in a floor-length Giambattista Valli red strapless dress with a matching cape in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

She accessorized the dramatic ensemble, which appeared to be a literal take on Little Red Riding Hood, with Fred Leighton jewels including large gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace.

The mother of three recently opened up to Vogue about balancing her busy life, admitting that she constantly frets over "the internal lists, the children's doctor's appointments, the letters to write, the school projects" -- not to mention her bustling acting career.

"The thing that's most surprising to me is how much we do in a day," she said.

