Greetings from SJP! Sarah Jessica Parker has created twelve new Mother's Day-inspired cards as an extension of her recently launched Hallmark Gold Crown Signature Collection.

Featuring unique combinations of illustrations, photography and calligraphy paired with vintage artwork that Parker, 49, pulled straight from the Hallmark archives, the final designs feature simple, authentic and heartfelt messages for moms and friends.

"Mother's Day reminds us to recognize and celebrate the women who love us unconditionally and support us through life's ups and downs and not just our own mothers, but also our sisters, friends and anyone else who's touched our lives in a meaningful way. It makes me very happy to think that the Hallmark cards I had a hand in creating will bring joy to all types of 'moms' this Mother's Day," the mom of three tells Us Weekly.

The "Sex and the City" star's latest project comes on the heels of a dazzling night co-charing the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on May 5. Parker looked divine in an Oscar de la Renta gown with a black velvet bodice and a white skirt that featured the designer's signature in red on the back.

Next on her to-do list? Prepping a birthday bash for her twin girls Marion and Tabitha, who turn five this June; The fete will feature plenty of cupcakes and goodies on the girls' wish list (including Connect Four!).

Parker and husband Matthew Broderick are also parents to 12-year-old son James Wilkie.

