NEW YORK (AP) -- Sarah Jessica Parker says she's "battening down the hatches" in preparation for Hurricane Irene.

The storm is expected to hit New York City Saturday.

While promoting her new comedy, "I Don't Know How She Does It," in New York on Thursday, the 46-year-old Manhattan mom said she's in full storm-preparedness mode.

The actress says she's removing anything that could fly through windows. She's also making sure she and her husband, actor Matthew Broderick; their 2-year-old twins, Loretta and Tabitha; and 8-year-old son, James Wilkie, are stocked up on water, flashlights and batteries.

"I Don't Know How She Does It" is based on the book by Allison Pearson. It is about a career-minded mom juggling a demanding job and the family she adores. It hits theaters Sept. 16.

———

Online:

http://howshedoesitmovie.com