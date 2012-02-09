Lucky for the Lovelace filmmakers!

When Demi Moore had to drop out of her role as feminist Gloria Steinem in Lovelace, producers had to race against the clock to find an actress who could take part in the final days of filming on short notice. Fortunately, Sarah Jessica Parker was up for the challenge.

Getting the call to take part in the flick based on the life of '70s porn star Linda Lovelace, in late January, Parker, 46, says accepting her new role was "daunting."

"I read the script and didn't have enough time to think about it properly," she tells Entertainment Tonight. "[If I had,] I probably would have said no, because it was a daunting experience for lots of obvious and less obvious reasons."

Parker agreed to take Moore's part on January 27, just four days after the Margin Call actress was hospitalized after suffering a seizure. A 911 call released after the incident confirmed Moore -- who is now receiving rehab treatment -- "smoked something" and seemed "to be having convulsions of some sort" prior to being admitted to the emergency room.

"She knows she's in a bad place and needs help," a source tells Us Weekly of Moore. "Rehab is the only thing she can do right now. She needed something serious to get her back on track."

