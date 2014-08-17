Sarah Jessica Parker honored a friend on Aug. 16, serving as a bridesmaid in her large wedding party.

Parker was one of six women who stood up for Melinda Relyea as she wed James Kearns in Greenwich, Conn., according to photos Parker and guests shared on social media.

According to a report on Yahoo Celebrity, the bride worked as Parker's assistant during her "Sex and the City" days, served as an associate producer on both of the "SATC" films, and has also been the vice president of the actress's Pretty Matches production company for more than a dozen years.

While the bride wore a stunning black and white floral gown, SJP and her fellow bridesmaids donned strapless jewel-hued dresses.

Before the ceremony, the actress -- who attended the wedding with husband Matthew Broderick, who posed behind her in a group photo -- shared a photo of her dress hanging up from a chandelier along with the caption, "My bridesmaid dress, stretching, releasing wrinkles and then a quick disco nap before heading towards church and a very joyous day and night."

At the end of the night, Parker declared the occasion "Perfect," she wrote. "The whole affair. #melindaandjamie forever."